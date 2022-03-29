Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 377,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

