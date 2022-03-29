Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 6.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $19.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.88. 135,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,073. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.