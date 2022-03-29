ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $$9.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

