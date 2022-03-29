Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $244.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $201.45 or 0.00422551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00197002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,712,968 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

