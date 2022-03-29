Emirex Token (EMRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119,589.00

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $119,589.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00108770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

