Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $83.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $69.23. 398,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

