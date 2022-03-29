Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.38.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.90 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.69.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

