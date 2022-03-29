Energi Market Cap Achieves $38.63 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $38.63 million and $343,563.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00196601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.99 or 0.00416466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,393,806 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

