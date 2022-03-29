EOS Force Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 158.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded up 175.3% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $5.02 million worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00193483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00418127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

