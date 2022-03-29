EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

