Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

