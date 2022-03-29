Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Shares of EFX traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.13. The stock had a trading volume of 459,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 52-week low of $177.91 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

