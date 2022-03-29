Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.06. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $16,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 305,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

