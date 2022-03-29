Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.03

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 2144364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after acquiring an additional 447,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

