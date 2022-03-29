Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $83,842.70 and $1,227.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.52 or 0.07224895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00107402 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

