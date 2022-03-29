Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EVOJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,717. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 180,480 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 29.9% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.