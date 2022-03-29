Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current year.
About Exchange Income (Get Rating)
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
