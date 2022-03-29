Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

