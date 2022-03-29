Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.25. Exscientia shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 545 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
