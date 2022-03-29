Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.54 million and a P/E ratio of 61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

