Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 111,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,967,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

