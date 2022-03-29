Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

