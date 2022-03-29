Fear NFTs Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

