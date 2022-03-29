Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Femasys stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

