Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 1,342,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

