Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 109,166 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,742% compared to the typical volume of 3,841 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. 6,207,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,002. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 143.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

