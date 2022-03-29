First Merchants Corp Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

