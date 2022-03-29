First Merchants Corp Buys 13,793 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 416,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,294,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.