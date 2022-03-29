First Merchants Corp Purchases 111 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,143,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Equinix by 117.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $17.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $748.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,638. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.19 and its 200 day moving average is $768.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.