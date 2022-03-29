First Merchants Corp Purchases 371 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $84.43. 6,177,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,903,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

