First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 25,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,770. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.