First Quadrant L P CA Has $295,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.34. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,064. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

