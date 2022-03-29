First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

