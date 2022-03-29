First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.91. 66,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.13 and a 200 day moving average of $352.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

