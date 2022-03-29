First Quadrant L P CA Sells 559 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.99. 42,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,358. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

