First Quadrant L P CA Sells 773 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 896,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932,580. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

