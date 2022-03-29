First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

