First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 88.6% in March

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 189,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 203,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 98,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Shares of FAM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 25,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

