First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,965,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 123,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period.

