First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNK opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $48.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
