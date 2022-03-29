First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

TDIV stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

