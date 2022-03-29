First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($3.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
First Wave BioPharma
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
