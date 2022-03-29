Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

