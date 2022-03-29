Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

