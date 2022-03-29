Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
