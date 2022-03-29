Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 103,622 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE APLE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.