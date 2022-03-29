Foundry Partners LLC Buys 22,655 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $522.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

