Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,970 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

