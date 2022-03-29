Foundry Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

