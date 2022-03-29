Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,617 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,202,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,873 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

