Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in WESCO International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

