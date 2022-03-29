Foundry Partners LLC Sells 176,030 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 176,030 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

