Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

